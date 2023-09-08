Insider Selling: BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Director Sells $142,339.60 in Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) Director David Kamenetzky sold 91,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $142,339.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,196.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Kamenetzky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, June 10th, David Kamenetzky bought 53,419 shares of BARK stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $83,867.83.

BARK Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BARK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BARK had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BARK during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BARK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in BARK during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BARK by 121.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BARK during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on BARK from $2.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

