Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells $157,250.00 in Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $875,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

