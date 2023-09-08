Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($9.89).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 725 ($9.16) to GBX 750 ($9.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 580 ($7.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 933 ($11.78) to GBX 880 ($11.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.35) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.60) to GBX 871 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Vistry Group Company Profile

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 795.50 ($10.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 502 ($6.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 855.60 ($10.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 745.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 757.50. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12.

(Get Free Report

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.