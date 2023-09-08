Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Nexus Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$7.86 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$535.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

