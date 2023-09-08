DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $105.29 Average PT from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get DaVita alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.47. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.