MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,632,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

