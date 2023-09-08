MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on MEI Pharma
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MEI Pharma Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MEI Pharma
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.