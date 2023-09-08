Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) PT at $97.36

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $92.29 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

