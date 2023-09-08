Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after buying an additional 790,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,969,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,072,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

