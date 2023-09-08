Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.56.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,163. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $70.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

