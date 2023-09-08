First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWRG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $19.00 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $7,389,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,089,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,754,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $7,389,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,089,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,754,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,460,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,842,800 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

