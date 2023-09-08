StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on StoneCo

StoneCo Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.