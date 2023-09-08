PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $51.50 Average PT from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

