HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells $124,950.00 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05.

On Monday, July 3rd, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.32 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 114.62%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

