Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $137,983.30 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $2,042,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $45,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $436,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $702,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

