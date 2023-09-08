Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) Sell Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

