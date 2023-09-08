ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Phillip A. Gobe Sells 20,000 Shares

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,326.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.44. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 361,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ProPetro by 25.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ProPetro by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in ProPetro by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

