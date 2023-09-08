Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Karen Walker Sells 4,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 99,513.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 512,466 shares during the period.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.