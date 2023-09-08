Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $203,259.14 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares in the company, valued at $21,115,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.