Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $203,259.14 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares in the company, valued at $21,115,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ciena Price Performance
CIEN opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $54.25.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ciena
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.