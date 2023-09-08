Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMRC stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ameresco by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

