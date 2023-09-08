Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FWONK. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

FWONK stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $78.58.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

