StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.