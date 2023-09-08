The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $256,200.21 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $84.31 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 324.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

