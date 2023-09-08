Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $250,442.48 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $354.01 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $377.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Gartner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

