Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells $236,960.00 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 7.5 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

