Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGI. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 16.98%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

