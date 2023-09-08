Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $6,948,565.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,099,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,151,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,785 shares of company stock worth $8,916,878. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

