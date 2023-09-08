SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Westpark Capital lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:S opened at $17.04 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,573,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $65,623.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,496 shares of company stock worth $4,238,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.