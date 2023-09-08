Analysts Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target at $43.25

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Charles Dolan bought 322,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,460,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,789,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 901,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 135.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 761,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

