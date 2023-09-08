Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Sells $285,640.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $285,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MLAB opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $702.99 million, a P/E ratio of 395.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $206.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

