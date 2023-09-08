Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $24.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several research firms have commented on MYGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $22,450,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 275,802 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

