Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

HEINY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

