United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 64,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

