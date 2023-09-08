Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

