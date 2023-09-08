FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $34.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Get FOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FOXA

FOX Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after acquiring an additional 102,146 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,225,000 after purchasing an additional 207,618 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FOX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after buying an additional 555,423 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.