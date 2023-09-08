CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE CTO opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.35 million, a P/E ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

