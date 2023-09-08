Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Catalent Trading Down 1.5 %

CTLT opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $48,000.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

