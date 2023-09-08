Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $69.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 3M reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.94.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

EQR opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $77.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

