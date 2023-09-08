Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,794.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,660.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,670 shares of company stock valued at $57,681. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. BOKF NA raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

