IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRIDEX

IRIDEX Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $29.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.19.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $56,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IRIDEX by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.