First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

