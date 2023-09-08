StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.
About Symbolic Logic
