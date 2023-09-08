StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.17.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

