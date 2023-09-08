StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
Energy Focus stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.17.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Energy Focus
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.