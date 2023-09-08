Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

