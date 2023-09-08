NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri acquired 16,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,057.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 416,697 shares in the company, valued at $912,566.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.