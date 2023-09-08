Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,790 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.