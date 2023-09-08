StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Price Performance
MTEX stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
