StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.06. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marchex
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.