StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.06. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

