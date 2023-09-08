Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 2.9 %

Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.92. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

