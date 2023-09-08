Stifel Nicolaus Raises Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $20.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Permian Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.23.

NASDAQ:PR opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 4.47.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,255. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter valued at about $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $59,302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 1,609.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

