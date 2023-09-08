HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $695.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $533.42.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $550.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $529.27 and its 200 day moving average is $474.24. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

